JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 28,628 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.52% of Gibraltar Industries worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

