JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 723,507 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 723,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of CEMEX worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

