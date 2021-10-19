JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,849 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Ares Management worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Ares Management by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

