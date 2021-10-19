JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JCGI opened at GBX 547 ($7.15) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 537.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 610.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £455.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.80 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 875.98 ($11.44).

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider David Graham purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £19,988.80 ($26,115.50).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

