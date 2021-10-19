Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,591,150.00.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $2,165,000.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total value of $2,088,100.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $2,135,650.00.
Shares of MRNA stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.50. The company had a trading volume of 241,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.