Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,591,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $2,165,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total value of $2,088,100.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $2,135,650.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.50. The company had a trading volume of 241,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.