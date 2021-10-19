JUIICE Market Capitalization Achieves $250,143.66 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $250,143.66 and approximately $303.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUIICE has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.12 or 0.00466708 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001188 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $658.55 or 0.01059389 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

