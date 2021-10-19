JUIICE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 79.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $254,442.16 and approximately $308.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 87.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.65 or 0.00451563 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $621.63 or 0.00972464 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

