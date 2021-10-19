Juniper Networks (JNPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.