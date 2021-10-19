Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,111.64 ($119.04).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 5,963 ($77.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.68 billion and a PE ratio of -18.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,222.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,538.20. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,202 ($67.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,892 ($129.24).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

