Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 169,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $19.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter worth about $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.