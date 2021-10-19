Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
GRUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Shares of GRUB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 169,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $19.84.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
