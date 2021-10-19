Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 133,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,038. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
