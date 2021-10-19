JUST (JST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293.49 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. JUST has a market cap of $170.59 million and $293.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00065153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00069125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,905.11 or 1.00013337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.11 or 0.05997359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002538 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

