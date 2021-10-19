JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $4,015.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00068529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,955.06 or 1.00107988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.23 or 0.05990715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002534 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

