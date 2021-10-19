Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,758 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Kairos Acquisition worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 4.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 326,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 32.2% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 345,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 84,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.