Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Down 3.7%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.76 and last traded at $113.15. 2,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -155.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.13.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,428,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,629.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

