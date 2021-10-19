Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kaltura stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 2,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33. Kaltura has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

