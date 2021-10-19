Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading 3.3% Higher

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.05 ($0.22). 950,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,564,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63.

Kanabo Group Company Profile (LON:KNB)

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

