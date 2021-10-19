Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 61,562 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.64.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.