Karen Akinsanya Sells 1,393 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Akinsanya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 325,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,097. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

