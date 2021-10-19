KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Cap of $69.39 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $69.39 million and approximately $2,625.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

