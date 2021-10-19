KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $47.21 million and $242.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005383 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00040897 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.