Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 258,136 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,136 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Lamb Weston worth $97,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Continental Grain Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 159,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 645,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after acquiring an additional 133,580 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

