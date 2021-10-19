Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 64,276 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,276 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Ross Stores worth $172,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,999,000 after purchasing an additional 454,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

