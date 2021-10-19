Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 98,878 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,878 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of DocuSign worth $174,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $269.70 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.60 and a 200-day moving average of $256.62.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

