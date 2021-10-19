Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,340 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 5.92% of Construction Partners worth $97,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.