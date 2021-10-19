Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 420.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811,094 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of The Trade Desk worth $173,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 168.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.35, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.