Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,115 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.75% of UniFirst worth $121,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.98.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.