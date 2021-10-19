Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 75,707 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.42% of WD-40 worth $155,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

WD-40 stock opened at $228.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.27. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $195.27 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

