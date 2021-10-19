Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Badger Meter worth $76,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Badger Meter by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 166.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 16.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 47.34%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.