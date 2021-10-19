Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $62,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,420.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,502.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,397.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $985.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

