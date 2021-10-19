Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 104,477 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,477 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Verisk Analytics worth $70,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.67 and its 200-day moving average is $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $212.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

