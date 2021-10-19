Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 228,201 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,201 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 10.05% of Anika Therapeutics worth $62,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANIK opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.49 million, a P/E ratio of -45.57, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.