Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 575,958 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 5.61% of EVERTEC worth $176,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after buying an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,438,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

