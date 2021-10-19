Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 59,788 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,788 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Trip.com Group worth $76,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. HSBC decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

