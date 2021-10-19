Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 911,051 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 433.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 911,051 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $76,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after buying an additional 356,770 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,649,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $80.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.