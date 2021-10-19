Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,040 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $44,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 44,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,889 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,155 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

