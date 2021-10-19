Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Dolby Laboratories worth $55,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,513,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.10. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.