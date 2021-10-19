Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,907 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of AMETEK worth $93,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

