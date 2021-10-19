Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.19% of John Bean Technologies worth $144,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $461,138. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

JBT stock opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $161.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.91.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

