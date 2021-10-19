Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $143.12 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $143,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,858,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $841,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,032,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,379,808 shares of company stock valued at $855,651,416. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $335.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $945.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

