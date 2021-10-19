Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $145.43 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,809,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.20% of CAE worth $145,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

