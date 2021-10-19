Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $49.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dynatrace worth $49,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.86, a P/E/G ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $78.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

