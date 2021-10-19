Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $55.51 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Wynn Resorts worth $55,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $734,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $122,279,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $4,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

