Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $60.59 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $60,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,098.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $638.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.48 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $658.50 and its 200 day moving average is $613.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

