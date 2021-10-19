Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $75.93 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,105 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Signature Bank worth $75,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $308.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.25.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.