Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $84.27 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,047 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Monster Beverage worth $84,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

