Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $89.71 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $89,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $178.02 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.57. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,715 shares of company stock worth $40,941,863. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.