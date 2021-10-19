Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $96.20 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Okta worth $96,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $35,534,566 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta stock opened at $259.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.24. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.