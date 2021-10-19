Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $98.37 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Globus Medical worth $98,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

