Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,974 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $113,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,148,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

V opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $449.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

